450% rally in one year! BSE-listed small-cap multibagger stock to watch on Monday; here's why

Small-cap multibagger stock Telecanor Global Limited, is likely to be in focus on Monday, 16 February 2026, after the technology company announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY26 on Saturday.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) listed company reported revenue of ₹6.87 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, compared with nil in the same period last year. It also swung to a net profit of ₹3.16 crore from a loss of ₹0.14 crore a year ago time.

“This marks a clear transition from a loss-making and low-activity phase to a profitable operating quarter, reflecting stabilisation of business activity and improved financial outcomes during the period under review,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Quarter-on-quarter performance The company also reported a steady improvement in its financial performance on a sequential basis, with revenue rising by about 20% from ₹5.74 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹6.87 crore in Q3 FY26.

Meanwhile, its profit after tax grew by approximately 25%, improving from ₹2.53 crore in the previous quarter to ₹3.16 crore in the December quarter.

Stock trend of the tech firm Shares of Telecanor Global Ltd. surged nearly 5% to close at ₹40.47 on Friday, 13 February. Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has advanced 10.88%, while it has rallied as much as 28% in the last one month, according to data available on BSE.

The company's stock has emerged as a clear multibagger for investors, delivering stellar returns across timeframes. On a year-to-year basis, Telecanor's share price has grown by 456.67%, giving attractive returns.

Even in the medium term, the stock remained on a strong uptrend, gaining around 304% in the last six months.

Telecanor Global Limited (formerly known as Victory Projects Ltd) was listed on the BSE in October 1996. The company was originally incorporated on 22 July, 1991, and operates within the IT consulting and software industry.

Company discloses asset Telecanor had earlier disclosed to the Bombay Stock Exchange that it owns a piece of land valued at around ₹152 crore, strategically located near the proposed Google AI Centre hub in Andhra Pradesh.