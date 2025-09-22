5 reasons the new tech bubble is only getting started

Julian Emanuel, who leads the equity, derivatives, and quantitative strategy team at Evercore ISI, says that since 1970 the Nasdaq Composite has gained 13.6% in the 12 months after the Fed cuts interest rates for the first time. In a research slide titled “Nowhere to Go But Up- Fomo Has Started," Emanuel says there will be pullbacks on the path to his 2026 year-end S&P 500 target of 7,750. But he recommends being a buyer of those dips.