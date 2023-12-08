6 things that changed for the stock market over night - Gifty Nifty to Japan Q3 GDP data
The domestic market benchmark indices are expected to have a positive opening on Friday's trade with GIFT Nifty up 39.15 points from Thursday's close on Nifty Futures amid mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty is trading around 21,073 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,033.85.
