52 Week High Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Banco Products India, JSW Holdings & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Shares of Banco Products India, JSW Holdings, Ami Organics, Excel Industries, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 30.05(0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -52.9(-0.07%) points at 14 Nov 2024 10:59:52 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 212.4(0.42%) at 14 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India, Tanla Platforms, Tata Elxsi, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.