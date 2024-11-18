52 Week High Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Garware Technical Fibres, Kiri Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Shares of Garware Technical Fibres, Kiri Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, DCM Shriram, Hikal hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -161.25(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -418.34(-0.54%) points at 18 Nov 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 42.35(0.08%) at 18 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST. Other stocks such as Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Aia Engineering, Nestle India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NTPC were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

