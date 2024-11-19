52 Week High Stocks Today on November 19, 2024: Federal Bank, Kiri Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Published19 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on November 19, 2024: Shares of Federal Bank, Kiri Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, DCM Shriram, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 258.2(1.1%) points and Sensex was up by 875.29(1.13%) points at 19 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 452.65(0.9%) at 19 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Hinduja Global Solutions, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Indraprastha Gas, Fusion Finance, Sanghvi Movers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank, Tata Motors were the top gainers while Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

UPL share price

545.50
11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9 (1.68%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.70
11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9.2 (7.97%)

Tata Steel share price

141.50
11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
0.2 (0.14%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

251.75
11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

209.90
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9.7 (4.85%)

Mastek share price

3,231.00
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
95.55 (3.05%)

Coforge share price

8,219.90
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
211.9 (2.65%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

751.90
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
14.6 (1.98%)
More from 52 Week High

Thermax share price

4,693.35
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-174.6 (-3.59%)

Carborundum Universal share price

1,411.70
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-38.65 (-2.66%)

Honasa Consumer share price

262.30
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-33.5 (-11.33%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price

680.00
10:56 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-13.05 (-1.88%)
More from Top Losers

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

125.15
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
9.65 (8.35%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

754.45
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
50.4 (7.16%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

64.35
10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
4.29 (7.14%)

Eid Parry India share price

814.95
10:58 AM | 19 NOV 2024
49.7 (6.49%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,335.00680.00
    Chennai
    76,341.00680.00
    Delhi
    76,493.00680.00
    Kolkata
    76,345.00680.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

