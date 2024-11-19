52 Week High Stocks Today on November 19, 2024: Federal Bank, Kiri Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 19, 2024: Shares of Federal Bank, Kiri Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, DCM Shriram, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 258.2(1.1%) points and Sensex was up by 875.29(1.13%) points at 19 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 452.65(0.9%) at 19 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Hinduja Global Solutions, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Indraprastha Gas, Fusion Finance, Sanghvi Movers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.