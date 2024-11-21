52 Week High Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Pearl Global Industries, Artemis Medicare Services & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Shares of Pearl Global Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Hotels Company, Sasken Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -205.25(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -547.21(-0.71%) points at 21 Nov 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -582.15(-1.15%) at 21 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank, NTPC, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

