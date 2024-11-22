52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Shares of National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Kiri Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 174.6(0.75%) points and Sensex was up by 588.06(0.76%) points at 22 Nov 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 367.65(0.73%) at 22 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST. Other stocks such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises, ADANI WILMAR, Avenue Supermarts, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

