52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Kiri Industries

Published22 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Shares of National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Kiri Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 174.6(0.75%) points and Sensex was up by 588.06(0.76%) points at 22 Nov 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 367.65(0.73%) at 22 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises, ADANI WILMAR, Avenue Supermarts, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarkets52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

479.75
11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
3.6 (0.76%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,122.00
11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
7.3 (0.65%)

Tata Steel share price

140.90
11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
0.65 (0.46%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

235.75
11:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
7.15 (3.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

692.50
10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
11.95 (1.76%)

National Aluminium Company share price

251.80
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
3.7 (1.49%)

Coforge share price

8,292.65
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
82.4 (1%)

Federal Bank share price

209.00
10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.8 (-0.85%)
More from 52 Week High

Adani Energy Solutions share price

651.00
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-46.7 (-6.69%)

Honasa Consumer share price

224.75
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-12.65 (-5.33%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.89
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.27 (-5.07%)

Torrent Power share price

1,512.00
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-71 (-4.49%)
More from Top Losers

Praj Industries share price

732.00
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
56.1 (8.3%)

Raymond share price

1,517.00
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
90.5 (6.34%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

154.10
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
9.05 (6.24%)

Info Edge India share price

7,906.00
10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
390.65 (5.2%)
More from Top Gainers

