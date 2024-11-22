Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / 52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Kiri Industries

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Shares of National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Kiri Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 174.6(0.75%) points and Sensex was up by 588.06(0.76%) points at 22 Nov 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 367.65(0.73%) at 22 Nov 2024 10:44:53 IST.Other stocks such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises, ADANI WILMAR, Avenue Supermarts, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.