52 Week High Stocks Today on November 25, 2024: Kiri Industries, Coromandel International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 25, 2024: Shares of Kiri Industries, Coromandel International, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, One 97 Communications hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 408.25(1.71%) points and Sensex was up by 1215.82(1.54%) points at 25 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 1051.5(2.06%) at 25 Nov 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Jaiprakash Associates, Axita Cotton, Fairchem Organics, Sel Manufacturing Company, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, State Bank Of India, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Infosys, HCL Technologies, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

