Published27 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: Tilaknagar Industries, Dhani Services & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: Shares of Tilaknagar Industries, Dhani Services, Piramal Enterprises, Laurus Labs, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -0.4(0.0%) points and Sensex was up by 1.92(0.0%) points at 27 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -78.25(-0.15%) at 27 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, Indusind Bank, Asian Paints, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

459.40
11:00 AM | 27 NOV 2024
21.65 (4.95%)

Bharat Electronics share price

305.90
11:00 AM | 27 NOV 2024
8.1 (2.72%)

NTPC share price

369.30
11:00 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.65 (2.12%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

135.70
11:00 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.3 (-0.95%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mastek share price

3,285.00
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
54.9 (1.7%)

Laurus Labs share price

553.50
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.25 (1.33%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,209.15
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
11.8 (0.99%)

Wipro share price

587.30
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-1.75 (-0.3%)
Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,638.10
10:48 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-67.6 (-3.96%)

Granules India share price

577.25
10:48 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-18.55 (-3.11%)

Elgi Equipments share price

635.00
10:47 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-18.8 (-2.88%)

EPL share price

266.15
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-7.5 (-2.74%)
Quess Corp share price

696.55
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
44.55 (6.83%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,639.90
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
98.8 (6.41%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

1,097.70
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
65.45 (6.34%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

637.90
10:49 AM | 27 NOV 2024
36.75 (6.11%)
