52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: KEC International, One 97 Communications & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Shares of KEC International, One 97 Communications, Dhani Services, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -147.3(-0.61%) points and Sensex was down by -570.75(-0.71%) points at 28 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -61.55(-0.12%) at 28 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance, Krishana Phoschem, Kuantum Papers, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarkets52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: KEC International, One 97 Communications & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

568.15
11:01 AM | 28 NOV 2024
44.35 (8.47%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

139.15
11:01 AM | 28 NOV 2024
0.2 (0.14%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,202.95
11:01 AM | 28 NOV 2024
3.2 (0.27%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,486.70
11:01 AM | 28 NOV 2024
88.35 (3.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eid Parry India share price

875.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
26.65 (3.14%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,921.90
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
65.5 (1.35%)

Caplin Point Laboratories share price

2,092.60
10:52 AM | 28 NOV 2024
10.4 (0.5%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,439.95
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-23.2 (-0.67%)
More from 52 Week High

Triveni Turbines share price

795.35
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-39.95 (-4.78%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,247.55
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-225.25 (-3.48%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,535.60
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-50.85 (-3.21%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

80.00
10:54 AM | 28 NOV 2024
-2.47 (-3%)
More from Top Losers

Honasa Consumer share price

251.55
10:43 AM | 28 NOV 2024
22.85 (9.99%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

723.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
61.75 (9.34%)

Adani Power share price

565.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
41.2 (7.87%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

3,603.00
10:55 AM | 28 NOV 2024
213.7 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,535.00290.00
    Chennai
    77,541.00290.00
    Delhi
    77,693.00290.00
    Kolkata
    77,545.00290.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

