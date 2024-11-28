52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: KEC International, One 97 Communications & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

52 Week High Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Shares of KEC International, One 97 Communications, Dhani Services, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -147.3(-0.61%) points and Sensex was down by -570.75(-0.71%) points at 28 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -61.55(-0.12%) at 28 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance, Krishana Phoschem, Kuantum Papers, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.