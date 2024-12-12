52 Week Low Stocks Today on December 12, 2024: Shares of Lamosaic India, Axita Cotton, Mas Financial Services, U.y. Fincorp, Apex Ecotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -40.0(-0.16%) points and Sensex was down by -74.76(-0.09%) points at 12 Dec 2024 11:45:45 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -7.4(-0.01%) points at 12 Dec 2024 11:30:46 IST. Other stocks such as Vedanta, Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while CANARA BANK, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

