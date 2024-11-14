Hello User
Business News/ Markets / 52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India, Tanla Platforms, Tata Elxsi, RBL Bank

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India, Tanla Platforms, Tata Elxsi, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 30.05(0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -57.58(-0.07%) points at 14 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 212.4(0.42%) points at 14 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Banco Products India, JSW Holdings, Ami Organics, Excel Industries, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

