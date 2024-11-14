52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 14, 2024: Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, Nestle India, Tanla Platforms, Tata Elxsi, RBL Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 30.05(0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -57.58(-0.07%) points at 14 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 212.4(0.42%) points at 14 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Banco Products India, JSW Holdings, Ami Organics, Excel Industries, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

