Business News/ Markets / 52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Aia Engineering, Nestle India

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 18, 2024: Shares of Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Aia Engineering, Nestle India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -162.85(-0.69%) points and Sensex was down by -412.87(-0.53%) points at 18 Nov 2024 11:00 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 33.15(0.07%) points at 18 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Garware Technical Fibres, Kiri Industries, Gokul Agro Resources, DCM Shriram, Hikal hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

