52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 19, 2024: Hinduja Global Solutions, Star Health and Allied Insurance & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 19, 2024: Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Indraprastha Gas, Fusion Finance, Sanghvi Movers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 258.2(1.1%) points and Sensex was up by 875.29(1.13%) points at 19 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 452.65(0.9%) points at 19 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Federal Bank, Kiri Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, DCM Shriram, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.