52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints

Livemint
Published21 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Shares of Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -205.25(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -549.82(-0.71%) points at 21 Nov 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -582.75(-1.15%) points at 21 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Pearl Global Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Hotels Company, Sasken Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarkets52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

471.25
11:55 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-52.85 (-10.08%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

228.20
11:55 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-9 (-3.79%)

Ambuja Cements share price

490.70
11:55 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-58.9 (-10.72%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

131.25
11:55 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-1.9 (-1.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

250.90
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
10.6 (4.41%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

785.75
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
32.35 (4.29%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

679.60
11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
21.9 (3.33%)
More from 52 Week High

ACC share price

1,992.55
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-192.5 (-8.81%)

Thermax share price

4,348.90
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-282.8 (-6.11%)

Century Plyboards (I) share price

692.00
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-44.8 (-6.08%)

Aegis Logis share price

794.65
11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
-44.75 (-5.33%)
More from Top Losers

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,577.05
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
411.15 (6.67%)

VIP Industries share price

488.00
11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
28.05 (6.1%)

Concord Biotech share price

1,998.75
11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
100.25 (5.28%)

Suzlon Energy share price

65.10
11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
2.75 (4.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.