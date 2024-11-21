52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 21, 2024: Shares of Adani Energy Solutions, Indusind Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -205.25(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -549.82(-0.71%) points at 21 Nov 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -582.75(-1.15%) points at 21 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Pearl Global Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Fortis Healthcare, Indian Hotels Company, Sasken Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.

