52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Published22 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 22, 2024: Shares of Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises, ADANI WILMAR, Avenue Supermarts, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 174.6(0.75%) points and Sensex was up by 588.06(0.76%) points at 22 Nov 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 367.9(0.73%) points at 22 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as National Aluminium Company, Coromandel International, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Kiri Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
