52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 25, 2024: Jaiprakash Associates, Axita Cotton & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 25, 2024: Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, Axita Cotton, Fairchem Organics, Sel Manufacturing Company, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 409.75(1.71%) points and Sensex was up by 1215.82(1.54%) points at 25 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 1051.5(2.06%) points at 25 Nov 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Kiri Industries, Coromandel International, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, One 97 Communications hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
