52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 26, 2024: Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 26, 2024: Shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Shoppers Stop, Axita Cotton, Kuantum Papers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -17.45(-0.07%) points and Sensex was down by -43.59(-0.05%) points at 26 Nov 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -117.3(-0.22%) points at 26 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Tilaknagar Industries, Cartrade Tech, Wipro, Laurus Labs, HDFC Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
