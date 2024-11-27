52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: Shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -0.4(0.0%) points and Sensex was up by 1.92(0.0%) points at 27 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -75.35(-0.14%) points at 27 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Tilaknagar Industries, Dhani Services, Piramal Enterprises, Laurus Labs, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarkets52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

472.50
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
34.75 (7.94%)

Bharat Electronics share price

306.05
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
8.25 (2.77%)

NTPC share price

368.80
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
7.15 (1.98%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.05
12:06 PM | 27 NOV 2024
2.45 (2.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,983.75
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
234.45 (4.94%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,203.50
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
6.15 (0.51%)

Laurus Labs share price

547.50
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
1.25 (0.23%)

Wipro share price

584.10
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-4.95 (-0.84%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.75
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-73.95 (-4.34%)

Granules India share price

575.80
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-20 (-3.36%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,810.00
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-91.15 (-3.14%)

EPL share price

265.40
12:04 PM | 27 NOV 2024
-8.25 (-3.01%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Energy Solutions share price

655.35
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
54.2 (9.02%)

Adani Power share price

474.30
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
36.55 (8.35%)

Adani Total Gas share price

627.90
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
48.2 (8.31%)

Quess Corp share price

698.70
12:05 PM | 27 NOV 2024
46.7 (7.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.