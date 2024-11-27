52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 27, 2024: Shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -0.4(0.0%) points and Sensex was up by 1.92(0.0%) points at 27 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -75.35(-0.14%) points at 27 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Tilaknagar Industries, Dhani Services, Piramal Enterprises, Laurus Labs, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.