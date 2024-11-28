52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on November 28, 2024: Shares of DEBOCK INDUST, Trucap Finance, Krishana Phoschem, Kuantum Papers, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -147.3(-0.61%) points and Sensex was down by -570.75(-0.71%) points at 28 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -62.5(-0.12%) points at 28 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as KEC International, One 97 Communications, Dhani Services, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

