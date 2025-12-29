7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to geopolitical cues

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were expected to open on a mixed note on Monday, December 29. Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as the final trading week of the year began.

Early indications from the Gift Nifty also pointed to a positive opening for Indian equities. Gift Nifty was trading around the 26,094 mark, up 20.50 points or 0.8% compared with the previous close of Nifty futures.

On Friday last week, the Indian stock market closed in the red with investors continuing to sell amid the absence of fresh triggers and mixed global signals. The Sensex declined 367 points, or 0.43%, to finish at 85,041.45, while the Nifty 50 slipped 100 points, or 0.38%, to close at 26,042.30.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Last week, however, the benchmarks posted modest gains. For the week ended December 26, the Sensex edged up 112 points, or 0.13%, ending a two-week losing streak, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.30%, snapping its three-week decline.

“Markets witnessed a marginal decline after two sessions of range-bound movement and slipped nearly half a percent, extending the ongoing consolidation amid low volumes in the holiday-shortened week. After a steady start, the Nifty gradually drifted lower through the session, tested the 26,000 mark, and eventually settled at 26,042.30. Sectoral performance remained aligned with the benchmark, with most indices ending in the red; IT, financials and auto emerged as the key laggards. The broader markets tracked the benchmark and closed flat to marginally positive, reflecting cautious participation,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Mishra further added, "In the absence of any major triggers, consolidation is likely to persist amid subdued activity. However, news-based sectoral moves may continue to offer selective trading opportunities. Participants are advised to avoid aggressive positioning and focus on accumulating quality stocks from relatively stronger sectors on declines."

Here are the key things that changed since the stock market closed yesterday and may impact Sensex and Nifty 50 movement today: Asian Markets Asian markets began the final trading week of the year 2025 on a mixed note on Monday, December 29.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.55%, while the Topix fell 0.26%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.62%, and the Kosdaq edged up 0.19%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,810, marginally below the HSI’s previous close of 25,818.93, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 remained unchanged.

Gift Nifty Today The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading near the 26,094 level, up 20.50 points or 0.8% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Also Read | Markets likely to stay cautious in final trading week of 2025

Wall Street On Friday, the US stock market remained flat in early Asian hours. S&P 500 touched a fresh record and logged weekly gains as investors returned after the Christmas break.

The benchmark index ended marginally lower, slipping 0.03% to close at 6,929.94, after rising as much as 0.2% earlier in the session to a high of 6,945.77. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.09% to finish at 23,593.10, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 20.19 points, or 0.04%, to settle at 48,710.97.

Last week, the S&P 500 advanced 1.4%, marking its fourth gain in the past five weeks. Both the Dow and the Nasdaq also posted weekly increases of over 1%. US markets closed early on Wednesday for Christmas Eve and remained shut on Thursday for Christmas Day.

Geopolitical cues Geopolitical developments are back in focus at the start of the new week. Donald Trump said he had made “significant progress” in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as the US president presses for a peace agreement to bring an end to Russia’s invasion.

China's fiscal spending The Chinese government said that it has committed to expanding fiscal spending in 2026, indicating continued government backing to support growth amid a tough global backdrop.

Meanwhile, data released over the weekend showed that China’s industrial profits declined for a second straight month in November, reinforcing concerns that soft domestic demand and ongoing deflationary pressures are dragging on corporate earnings.

Gold and Silver Prices Silver surged past the $80-per-ounce level for the first time before tumbling sharply in choppy trading on Monday. According to experts, silver’s recent rally was fueled by speculative interest and ongoing supply constraints.

Gold slipped nearly 1%, though it has repeatedly scaled new peaks this year, supported by a weaker dollar, safe-haven buying, and expectations of interest-rate cuts.

Meanwhile, platinum and palladium also retreated steeply after touching record highs.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Oil Prices Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Monday as investors assessed Middle East tensions that could threaten supply, even as uncertainty persists around the Russia–Ukraine peace negotiations. Brent crude futures gained 57 cents, or 0.94%, to $61.21 a barrel by 0112 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 54 cents, or 0.95%, to $57.28.

Both benchmarks had declined more than 2% on Friday amid concerns over a potential global supply glut and expectations of progress toward a Ukraine peace deal ahead of weekend discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.