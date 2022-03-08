77,000 cr IPOs on hold as Ukraine crisis roils markets

“The geopolitical conditions coupled with a sharp correction in the equity markets have taken the wind out of the sails of the IPO market. The valuation multiple in the market has reduced substantially, which has turned large institutional investors all the more apprehensive, and the flip side of that is companies have no choice but to raise capital at lower valuations. Low valuations coupled with risk-averse investors is a perfect recipe for a slowdown in the primary markets," said Gaurav Mistry, associate partner, DSK Legal.