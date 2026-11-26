Some of the world's biggest banks have completed their first live trades using a new form of digital gold in London, marking a potential turning point for the global bullion market.

JPMorgan, HSBC and StoneX have completed their first trades using a new digital gold system, allowing them to buy, sell and use gold as security for financial deals without physically moving the bars. The World Gold Council (WGC) said the transactions mark the first time major banks have tested the system in real market deals.

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The trials could open up new ways for banks and other financial institutions to use gold in financial markets, while retaining a direct ownership interest in the physical metal.

How JPMorgan and HSBC are testing a new digital gold system The transactions were carried out under the WGC's Wholesale Digital Gold initiative, which aims to modernise the way gold is owned, transferred and used by large financial institutions.

Under the system, physical gold bars stored in London are brought into a digital settlement network. Participants then receive Pooled Gold Interests, which represent their ownership of a share of the gold held in the pool.

The pilot used standard 400-ounce London Good Delivery gold bars. Once the transactions were completed and settled, the physical gold was withdrawn from the system, demonstrating the process from beginning to end.

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ICE Benchmark Administration acted as the operator, while Baton Systems provided the technology.

WGC Chief Executive David Tait described the development as a historic step for the gold market, saying major institutions had, for the first time, transferred and settled fractional ownership of physical gold and used it as collateral in live transactions.

Why digital gold could change London's bullion market London is one of the world's most important centres for gold trading, with hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of transactions taking place every week.

Much of this activity involves unallocated gold, where buyers hold a claim against a bank rather than ownership of specific physical gold bars. This system makes trading easier and cheaper because participants do not need to move or store individual bars for every transaction.

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However, it also means holders are exposed to the creditworthiness of the bank holding their gold. Such claims generally cannot be used as collateral in the same way as directly owned physical assets.

Pooled Gold Interests are designed to address some of these limitations. They allow investors and banks to hold fractional interests in physical gold, transfer those interests electronically and potentially pledge them as collateral without shifting the underlying metal.

JPMorgan's Mark Amlin, global head of physical commodities, said the system could help gold become more widely used across financial markets.

The WGC has also been pushing for changes to Britain's financial collateral rules to make it easier for gold to be pledged and recovered in the event of insolvency.

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London faces growing competition from Asian gold hubs The development comes as financial centres in Asia look to attract a larger share of global bullion trading.

Hong Kong has begun trial operations of a new gold clearing system, while Singapore has announced measures to strengthen its gold storage and trading infrastructure, including services for central banks.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has also sought industry views on gold tokenisation and its possible use as collateral in wholesale markets.

However, the new system is not intended to replace London's existing over-the-counter gold market. Instead, it is designed to work alongside current trading arrangements.

Several details, including how the system will be governed, still need to be settled before it can be introduced more widely.

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London remains a dominant force in global bullion trading, with more than $1 trillion worth of gold held in its vaults, including substantial reserves belonging to central banks.