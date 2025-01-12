A bond selloff is rocking the world. You might want to take the other side.

It might all have to do with interest rates after all. Since December, the Fed has squashed expectations of a prolonged rate-cutting cycle. As a result, the whole middle part of the Treasury yield curve—from two to five-year maturities—has become positively sloped for the first time since 2022. Only the very short end, from three months to one year, remains inverted, reflecting the one or two cuts that markets suggest might still happen this year.