A remote Himalayan kingdom bet big on bitcoin mining. So far, it has paid off.
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Jun 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Summary
Many countries are studying ways to use crypto, but being a crypto pioneer doesn’t come without risk.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
THIMPHU, Bhutan—The tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan is best known for its stunning landscapes and national happiness index. Lately it has earned a new reputation: crypto pioneer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story