A Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Easy. What Comes Next Could Get Dangerous.

Ether has gained 10% over the same period. Though officials last week delayed the decision whether to allow spot ether ETFs, whose prospective providers include BlackRock and Invesco, traders increasingly think it inevitable that whatever goes for bitcoin will go for the second-most-popular cryptocurrency. One sign of this is that Grayscale’s bitcoin and ether trusts now trade at 11% and 14% respective discounts to the cryptocurrency they own, implying fairly similar chances of getting converted into an ETF.