A Stock Bailout Won’t Solve China’s Troubles
SummaryChinese stocks shot higher this week on expectations of a big state intervention. But even if that materializes, it isn’t much to celebrate about.
Beijing’s largess might help put a floor beneath China’s ailing stock market. A better foundation for a rally—and China’s future—would be rebuilding the nation’s crumbling housing market.
