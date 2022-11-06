A tech snag & a basket of worries at MCX

Meanwhile, a senior MCX official who didn’t want to be named, said the exchange had approached 63 Moons for extension in August itself. “Somehow, it came to the last minute. We had some discussions and could not move forward much on that. We had some backup plan, which did not work out. That’s the reason for this last-minute hurry," he said. “We plan to start mock trading this month (on the TCS platform). No point in speculating on whether TCS is ready," he added.