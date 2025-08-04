Aaradhya Disposal IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

Aaradhya Disposal IPO in focus today: The IPO of Aaradhya Disposal, which opened for bidding on Monday, August 04, saw a muted investors' interest, with the issue being subscribed 0.35 times at the end of the end Day 01, according to exchange data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 0.35 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category also saw a 0.26 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyer portion was booked at 1.17 times.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements to fund the expansion plan of the company, i.e., capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery and civil work, prepayment of term loans to banks, and general corporate purposes.

1. Aaradhya Disposal IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Monday, August 04, and will conclude on Wednesday, August 06.

2. Aaradhya Disposal IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹110 and ₹116 per equity share.

3. Aaradhya Disposal IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹45.10 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 38.88 lakh shares.

4. Aaradhya Disposal IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 2,400 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.78 lakh for retail investors.

5. Aaradhya Disposal IPO reservation: The IPO offers 1.84 lakh shares to QIB, 17.54 lakh shares were reserved for non-institutional buyers, and the same 17.54 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Aaradhya Disposal IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Thursday, August 07. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Friday, August 08, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Aaradhya Disposal IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the NSE SME on Monday, August 11.

8. Aaradhya Disposal IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Aaradhya Disposal IPO on Thursday was 0, indicating that the stock is likely to list the same as the IPO price.

9. Aaradhya Disposal IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Khambatta Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Aaradhya Disposal IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Aaradhya Disposal IPO is Prabhat Financial Services Ltd.

10. Aaradhya Disposal overview: Established in January 2014, Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of paper products, which encompass paper cup blanks, ripple paper, and coated paper rolls.

