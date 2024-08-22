Abbott India, Mphasis & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Abbott India, Mphasis, Trent, Colgate Palmolive India, HDFC Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 54.25(0.22%) points and Sensex was up by 198.77(0.25%) points at 22 Aug 2024 10:59:59 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 264.5(0.52%) at 22 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Saraswati Saree Depot, Sunlite Recycling Industries, A&M Jumbo Bags, Prizor Viztech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the top gainers while Tata Motors, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, were the top losers.

