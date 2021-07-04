About 60% of Nifty stocks trade at premium to historical averages

“The technology sector is trading at a PE of 26.5 times, a 53% premium to its historical average of 17.3 times. Accenture reported strong Q3 earnings, increasing its FY21 revenue growth guidance by 300 basis points (midpoint) on a better-than-expected demand environment. We see its Q3FY21 delivery and commentary as a positive read-across for our Indian IT Services coverage as it indicates continued robust demand in key industries," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.