Acquisitions, IPOs worth billions on hold as Donald Trump’s trade war upends global economy

Billions of dollars worth of acquisitions and initial public offerings are on hold as Donald Trump’s trade war upends the global economy, twisting the knife into a dealmaking market that had already struggled to get going this year.

Ticket platform StubHub Holdings Inc., fintech giant Klarna Bank AB and trading platform eToro Group Ltd. have all pressed pause on planned listings, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Offerings from adtech group MNTN Inc. and insurer Ategrity Specialty Holdings are also on hold, the people said.

Those delaying listings at least for now include Medline Industries Inc. The medical supply company, which was acquired by Blackstone Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman in 2021 for $34 billion in one of the largest leveraged buyouts of all time, was seeking to be valued at as much as $50 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported in November.

Their decisions come as markets extend deep losses in the wake of Trump’s move on Wednesday to impose the steepest American tariffs in a century. The S&P 500 fell 6% Friday in its worst day since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The two-day drubbing since Trump’s announcement wiped out $5.4 trillion in market value.

“The market is justifiably reacting in an aggressive way,” said Jeremy Abelson, founder and portfolio manager at Irving Investors. “A company would be irresponsible to go out in this environment.”

A senior executive working in the IPO industry said they expected all listings to be delayed for at least the next two weeks, and that companies were unlikely to launch investor roadshows amid the volatility. EToro had been scheduled to begin its IPO roadshow next week.

Companies could revive their listing plans once markets settle. Klarna is still aiming to go public as soon as that happens, a person familiar with the matter said.

M&A Woes The global stock rout is also affecting M&A markets.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that French building materials producer Cie. de Saint-Gobain has decided to hold off on a sale of its auto glass unit, which could have fetched as much as €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion). And private equity firm KKR & Co. has walked away from a consortium discussing a takeover of Gerresheimer AG, the German maker of packaging for drugs and cosmetics that has a market valuation of about €2 billion.

Over the past week, average spreads on US public transactions valued at more than $100 million have continued to widen, data from alternative investment firm Accelerate Financial Technologies show, as traders become increasingly concerned some deals might not close. Up and down Wall Street, executives are starting to come to terms with the new reality and are considering revising down revenue projections for the year, raising the possibility of job cuts.

The fallout is a fresh blow to dealmakers, who’d been hoping for a banner year under Trump 2.0 only to find themselves disappointed by the uncertainty created by the president’s sweeping policy changes. Global M&A activity was sluggish throughout the first quarter and equity bankers were already starting to worry that highly anticipated initial public offerings could end up getting jammed.

The reality of Trump’s tariffs had been more painful than expected, Jim Zelter, president of Apollo Global Management Inc., said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I think in C-suites and in boardrooms there is vision, there is a desire, but the practical reality is that things have come to a stop,” he said.

Some other transactions could be under threat include:

In the leveraged finance markets, debt being sold to back deals such as HIG Capital’s purchase of Canadian firm Converge Technology Solutions Corp. and ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s acquisition of TI Fluid Systems Plc have been delayed, Bloomberg News has reported.

Suitors for a package of homecare brands being sold by Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc have been trying to figure out how Trump’s tariffs will affect the assets, people with knowledge of the matter said previously.

Court Square Capital Partners was planning to sell portfolio company Golden State Medical Supply, which provides generic drugs to the federal health system, but shelved those plans due to uncertainties around tariffs and other unknowns.

Rosebank Industries Plc pulled out of a $2 billion acquisition of Electrical Components International Inc., blaming market volatility.