India’s retail brokers are bracing for a sharp erosion in active clients and revenue as the escalating West Asia war threatens to further dampen market sentiment and trading activity.
India's brokerages face a sharp 30% revenue hit as West Asia war spooks retail investors and clients exit
SummaryThe latest West Asia conflict compounds issues from subdued markets and derivative trading curbs, intensifying an already challenging environment for India's brokerages.
India’s retail brokers are bracing for a sharp erosion in active clients and revenue as the escalating West Asia war threatens to further dampen market sentiment and trading activity.
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