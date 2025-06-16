Active ETF assets balloon. Why only a few funds dominate.
Asset managers launched a record 660 active ETFs last year, according to a new research report from Broadridge Financial, but only a few may reach “escape velocity.”
In a gold rush, a few pioneers can strike it spectacularly rich while many other prospectors go home empty-handed. That may be an apt description for what’s transpiring in the asset management industry as companies rush to launch more actively managed exchange-traded funds amid surging demand from investors and financial advisors.