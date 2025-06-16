Active ETF assets balloon. Why only a few funds dominate.

The good news for asset managers is that advisors, RIAs in particular, are eager to move more assets into ETFs. Walmsley says Broadridge surveyed RIAs, and 59% said they would replace more or all of their mutual funds with ETFs. “On average, the mean was about 2.5 years from a timing perspective," he says. “So it’ll take time to see the shift, but I think we’ll see a consistently high growth rate for the ETF channel."