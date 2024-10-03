Adani Ent share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3132.05 and closed at ₹ 3123.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3195.90 and a low of ₹ 3120.10 during the session.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3123.8, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82945.74, down by -1.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3195.9 and a low of ₹3120.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3135.32 10 3075.03 20 3031.17 50 3062.71 100 3108.34 300 3094.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3216.4, ₹3246.7, & ₹3301.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3131.4, ₹3076.7, & ₹3046.4.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -28.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 91.50 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.41% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.