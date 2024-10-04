Adani Ent share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:04 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3117.75, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82691.61, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3128.65 and a low of ₹3068.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3135.32 10 3075.03 20 3031.17 50 3062.71 100 3108.34 300 3095.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3182.2, ₹3245.4, & ₹3294.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3069.95, ₹3020.9, & ₹2957.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -40.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 89.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.67% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.