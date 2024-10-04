Adani Ent share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|3135.32
|10
|3075.03
|20
|3031.17
|50
|3062.71
|100
|3108.34
|300
|3095.08
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3182.2, ₹3245.4, & ₹3294.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3069.95, ₹3020.9, & ₹2957.7.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -40.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.67% with a target price of ₹4230.00.
The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.
Adani Ent share price up 0.03% today to trade at ₹3117.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Emergent Industrial Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.24% each respectively.