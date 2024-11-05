Adani Ent Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2896.9 and closed at 2874.35. The stock reached a high of 2910.55 and a low of 2871 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Adani EntShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Adani EntShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2874.35, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78361.75, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 2910.55 and a low of 2871 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52900.92
102862.32
202978.70
503018.79
1003077.64
3003103.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2942.25, 2985.25, & 3027.5, whereas it has key support levels at 2857.0, 2814.75, & 2771.75.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -44.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.82 & P/B is at 7.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 48.03% with a target price of 4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price down -0.76% today to trade at 2874.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.53% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAdani Ent Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -0.76%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.00
12:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.05 (2.08%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.95
12:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-5.1 (-1.8%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

252.40
12:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
-0.35 (-0.14%)

Tata Motors share price

827.95
12:05 PM | 5 NOV 2024
3.85 (0.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.