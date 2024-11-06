Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Adani Ent Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 2.44%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 2.44%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2916 and closed at 2984.4. The stock reached a high of 2995 and a low of 2916 during the session.

Adani EntShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:08 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2984.4, 2.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79931.79, up by 0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 2995 and a low of 2916 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52900.92
102862.32
202978.70
503018.79
1003077.64
3003104.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2935.0, 2956.5, & 2989.0, whereas it has key support levels at 2881.0, 2848.5, & 2827.0.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -15.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.20 & P/B is at 7.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 42.57% with a target price of 4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price up 2.44% today to trade at 2984.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Coal India are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.57% each respectively.

