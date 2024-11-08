Adani Ent Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are down by -1.12%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2969.2 and closed at ₹ 2936. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2995 and a low of ₹ 2935 during the session.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2936, -1.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79353.99, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2995 and a low of ₹2935 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2934.49 10 2867.22 20 2960.06 50 3010.68 100 3071.36 300 3102.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3030.58, ₹3088.77, & ₹3132.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2928.63, ₹2884.87, & ₹2826.68.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -56.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.34 & P/B is at 8.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 44.93% with a target price of ₹4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.