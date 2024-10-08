Adani Ent share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|3135.46
|10
|3104.81
|20
|3040.05
|50
|3067.11
|100
|3114.34
|300
|3097.81
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3104.42, ₹3190.48, & ₹3252.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2956.37, ₹2894.38, & ₹2808.32.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.77% with a target price of ₹4230.00.
The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.
Adani Ent share price up 2.53% today to trade at ₹3092.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Stratmont Industries are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.47% each respectively.