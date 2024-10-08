Hello User
Adani Ent share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Ent share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2956.1 and closed at 3092.8. The stock reached a high of 3099 and a low of 2956.1 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 3092.8, 2.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81428.99, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 3099 and a low of 2956.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53135.46
103104.81
203040.05
503067.11
1003114.34
3003097.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3104.42, 3190.48, & 3252.47, whereas it has key support levels at 2956.37, 2894.38, & 2808.32.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.67 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.77% with a target price of 4230.00.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.

Adani Ent share price up 2.53% today to trade at 3092.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Stratmont Industries are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.47% each respectively.

