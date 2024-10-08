Adani Ent share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 2956.1 and closed at ₹ 3092.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3099 and a low of ₹ 2956.1 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3092.8, 2.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81428.99, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3099 and a low of ₹2956.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3135.46 10 3104.81 20 3040.05 50 3067.11 100 3114.34 300 3097.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3104.42, ₹3190.48, & ₹3252.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2956.37, ₹2894.38, & ₹2808.32.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.67 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 36.77% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.