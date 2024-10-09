Adani Ent share are down by -0.42%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3165 and closed at ₹ 3152.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3177.15 and a low of ₹ 3135 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3152.95, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3177.15 and a low of ₹3135 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3112.51 10 3105.60 20 3040.13 50 3067.72 100 3116.51 300 3098.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3226.88, ₹3285.92, & ₹3401.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3051.83, ₹2935.82, & ₹2876.78.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -40.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.16% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.