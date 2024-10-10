Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -1.35%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3151.95 and closed at ₹ 3110.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3151.95 and a low of ₹ 3059 during the day.

Adani Ent Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:10 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3110.45, -1.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81682.55, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3151.95 and a low of ₹3059 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3118.79 10 3117.82 20 3049.59 50 3071.66 100 3119.36 300 3100.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3177.73, ₹3201.62, & ₹3223.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3132.18, ₹3110.52, & ₹3086.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was 107.80% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 90.57 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 35.99% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in the june quarter.