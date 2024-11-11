Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Adani Ent share price are up by 0.04%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2930 and closed at the same price of 2930. The stock reached a high of 2945.7 and a low of 2885 during the trading session.

Adani EntShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price 2930, 0.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79973.37, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 2945.7 and a low of 2885 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52950.87
102925.90
202934.12
503005.33
1003064.19
3003101.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2976.57, 3019.78, & 3044.57, whereas it has key support levels at 2908.57, 2883.78, & 2840.57.

Adani Ent Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Ent was -54.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% & ROA of 2.18% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.48 & P/B is at 7.97.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 45.22% with a target price of 4255.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.

Adani Ent share price has gained 0.04% today to trade at 2930 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

