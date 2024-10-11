Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -1.15%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|3112.41
|10
|3123.87
|20
|3059.00
|50
|3075.21
|100
|3120.52
|300
|3101.33
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3214.6, ₹3256.25, & ₹3335.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3093.7, ₹3014.45, & ₹2972.8.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.86% with a target price of ₹4230.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.
Adani Ent share price down -1.15% today to trade at ₹3136.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Coal India, Stratmont Industries, Anmol India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.27% each respectively.