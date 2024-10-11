Adani Ent Share Price Today on : Adani Ent share are down by -1.15%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Adani Ent Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3173.3 and closed at ₹ 3136.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3189 and a low of ₹ 3120.6 during the day.

At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹3136.7, -1.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81387.43, down by -0.27%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3112.41 10 3123.87 20 3059.00 50 3075.21 100 3120.52 300 3101.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3214.6, ₹3256.25, & ₹3335.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3093.7, ₹3014.45, & ₹2972.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 91.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 34.86% with a target price of ₹4230.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.20% MF holding, & 11.31% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.22% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.73% in june to 11.31% in the september quarter.